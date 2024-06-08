Three sons of ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas arrested for threatening citizens

ISLAMABAD – Police in the capital city of Islamabad held group of people including three sons of former Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on charges of threatening a citizen.

The action comes after a complaint was lodged at Margalla police station.

Police spokesperson for Islamabad police confirmed that suspects have been charged with threatening a citizen with serious consequences. The incident reportedly involved the suspects obstructing the complainant's path, assaulting him, and issuing threats.

During the operation, police seized five vehicles from the suspects, which were equipped with lights similar to police lights. Additionally, four drivers were among the nine people apprehended.

The spokesperson also revealed that a substantial cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from those arrested. He denied the reports of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas's arrest.