Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, UN Chief discuss formation of Anti-Terrorism Unit

11:32 AM | 8 Jun, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi highlighted Pakistan's fight against terrorism and called for formation of an anti-terrorism unit in his meeting with UN chief.

Naqvi, who is in New York, called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at UN headquarters on Friday, to discuss Pakistani police personnel in UN peacekeeping operations.

He mentioned that Asian nation remains among top contributors of military and police personnel to UN peace operations, with over 3,800 currently serving in Abyei, the Central African Republic, Cyprus, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, South Sudan, and Western Sahara.

UN Secretary-General extended his best wishes to the people and the government of Pakistan, per the official statement.

During the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi informed Guterres that the number of female police officers in Pakistan had increased. He further thanked Guterres' visit to Pakistan during the 2022 floods and his sympathy for the victims, the interior minister conveyed the Pakistani nation's appreciation.

He acknowledged the UN and Guterres' efforts for global peace, stating, “You have always advocated for peace and suffering humanity.”

The UN Secretary-General expressed hope that due to Naqvi's efforts, the appointment of Pakistani police officers in UN peace missions would resume soon, mentioning that 128 Pakistani police officials would soon be appointed to these missions.

Guterres praised the increasing number of women in Pakistan's police department, noting their capability in policing.

Both leaders also discussed prospects for joint efforts to combat terrorism and other mutual interests.

The formation of the UN’s Anti-Terrorism Force unit was also discussed. Naqvi highlighted the expertise of Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and offered Pakistan's assistance to the UN in establishing the Anti-Terrorism Force.

Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, Muneer Akram, and senior UN officials were also present. Earlier, Naqvi was welcomed by Guterres upon arrival at the UN headquarters.

