Karachi Weather Update: Rain, Storm likely in parts of Sindh over weekend

Web Desk
12:27 PM | 8 Jun, 2024
Karachi Weather Update: Rain, Storm likely in parts of Sindh over weekend
Source: File Photo

People in port city of Karachi witnessed sigh of relief after scorching heat as rain drizzle in the metropolis on Friday.

Amid the sultry weather, rain helped bringing temperature down by a few notches over the weekend.

After slight downpour, more precipitation with strong winds across are predicted in the next 24 hours.

The analyst explained that rain-producing cloud remnants from Balochistan arrived in Karachi due to western winds, and there will be more rains.

In its advisory, Met Office mentioned windstorms and thunderstorms with rain were expected at isolated locations in KP, GB, Kashmir, central and southern Punjab, Islamabad, Balochistan, and upper and central Sindh.

