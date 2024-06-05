Punjab on high alert as PDMA warns of heavy rains

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an urgent warning for heavy rains and potential landslides in Upper Punjab, effective until June 6. This alert has prompted the authorities to place the region, particularly Murree and Galiyat, on high alert.

Residents of Murree and Galiyat have been cautioned to brace for possible landslides and thunderstorms, with a high likelihood of thunder and lightning. The district administration is on standby, with DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia instructing officials to maintain round-the-clock vigilance.

The PDMA has advised citizens to avoid open skies during thunderstorms and stay updated on weather forecasts to ensure their safety. The expected heavy rains pose significant risks to both life and property, underscoring the necessity for precautionary measures.

In preparation for any emergencies, the PDMA has assured the public of its readiness to respond swiftly and has directed the district administration to implement necessary safety protocols. Citizens are urged to remain indoors during severe weather conditions and avoid open spaces to minimize risk.

In a related tragic incident, two brothers in Khushab lost their lives due to a lightning strike. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia extended his condolences to the bereaved family and announced financial assistance to support them during this difficult time.

The PDMA's proactive measures and warnings aim to mitigate the impact of the anticipated heavy rains and ensure the safety of the residents in Upper Punjab. The authority continues to monitor the situation closely and urges the public to heed safety advisories.