Karachi weather turns pleasant after light rain, pre-monsoon rains likely to hit Pakistan from June 25

The ongoing heatwave in Pakistan is likely to subside this week as pre-monsoon rains are likely to hit most parts of the country from June 25 (Sunday), says the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
Upper and central parts of the country are expected to receive rain with dust thunderstorm from June 25 to 30 with occasional gaps, the weather forecast department said on Thursday.
The PMD said in a statement, “[The] Met Office informed that moist currents are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country from the Arabian Sea and a westerly wave is likely to enter in upper parts of the country on 25th June.”
Under the influence of this weather system, the PMD said rain accompanied by wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur and Peshawar Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M B Din, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh from June 24's night to 30 with occasional gaps.
Meanwhile, rain with wind-thundershower and isolated heavy falls is also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Ziarat, Musakhel, D I Khan, Karak, Waziristan, D G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, from 26th to 29th June, while in Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana on June 27/28.
The weatherman said heavy rainfall may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore on the 26th and 27th of this month, and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
“Heavy rain may cause flash flooding in hill torrents of D G Khan and adjoining areas of north-east Balochistan on 27th June,” it added.
The PDM also advised travellers and tourists to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.
Earlier on Thursday, weather turned pleasant as Karachi received light rain early in the morning. The rain hit parts of the metropolis, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Malir, Site Area, Nazimabad, Sohrab Goth, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Superhighway, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Steel Town, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Korangi and other areas.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar despite economic uncertainty looms.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs0.30 and the was being traded at 286.68.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee saw a marginal gain in the inter-bank market, rising 0.08 percent to settle at 286.98.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Karachi
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Quetta
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Attock
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Multan
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
