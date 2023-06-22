Karachi weather turns pleasant after light rain, pre-monsoon rains likely to hit Pakistan from June 25

The ongoing heatwave in Pakistan is likely to subside this week as pre-monsoon rains are likely to hit most parts of the country from June 25 (Sunday), says the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Upper and central parts of the country are expected to receive rain with dust thunderstorm from June 25 to 30 with occasional gaps, the weather forecast department said on Thursday.

The PMD said in a statement, “[The] Met Office informed that moist currents are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country from the Arabian Sea and a westerly wave is likely to enter in upper parts of the country on 25th June.”

Under the influence of this weather system, the PMD said rain accompanied by wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur and Peshawar Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M B Din, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh from June 24's night to 30 with occasional gaps.

Meanwhile, rain with wind-thundershower and isolated heavy falls is also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Ziarat, Musakhel, D I Khan, Karak, Waziristan, D G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, from 26th to 29th June, while in Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana on June 27/28.

The weatherman said heavy rainfall may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore on the 26th and 27th of this month, and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Heavy rain may cause flash flooding in hill torrents of D G Khan and adjoining areas of north-east Balochistan on 27th June,” it added.

The PDM also advised travellers and tourists to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.

Earlier on Thursday, weather turned pleasant as Karachi received light rain early in the morning. The rain hit parts of the metropolis, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Malir, Site Area, Nazimabad, Sohrab Goth, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Superhighway, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Steel Town, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Korangi and other areas.