Search

LifestyleVideos

Wahaj Ali's latest BTS video with Ayeza Khan goes viral

Maheen Khawaja 10:18 PM | 22 Jun, 2023
Wahaj Ali's latest BTS video with Ayeza Khan goes viral
Source: Instagram

Wahaj Ali has established himself as a prominent figure in the drama industry, reigning as its current king. Following his consecutive successes in acclaimed projects like "Jo Bichar Gaye," "Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha," and "Tere Bin," he has become a sought-after actor, attracting major projects from all directions.  Now, he is set to share the screen with another stellar performer, Ayeza Khan, in an upcoming drama titled "Mein."

The highly anticipated drama, set to be aired on ARY Digital, is currently in full swing of production. Both Ali and  Khan are geared up to captivate audiences with their powerful performances.

Fans eagerly awaited a glimpse of their appearance, and their anticipation was met with an unexpected delight when a leaked behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the shoot location surfaced online. The leaked footage hinted at an intense storyline, featuring Ayeza fiercely engaged in a heated altercation while Wahaj attempts to restrain her.

The internet has been buzzing with excitement over the leaked BTS, with fans and netizens sharing their reactions to the sneak peek of the drama. 

Khan was lauded locally and internationally for her roles in several hit dramas including Meray Paas Tum Ho, Chupke Chupke, Meherposh, Pyarey Afzal, and Saari Bhool Hamari Thi. Meanwhile, Ali is currently seen in Mujhey Pyaar ua Tha alongside Hania Aamir.

Wahaj Ali shares struggles he faced as an actor, how he handles criticism

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Saima Noor’s alleged leaked private video goes viral

06:06 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

'Bura Haal' – Atif Aslam's latest song for Carry One Jatta 3 makes headlines

03:46 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

Sunita Marshall steps in to stop netizens "harassing" YouTuber Nadir Ali

02:43 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

Urwa Hocane calls out Reham Khan's over 'derogatory' remarks against celebrities

08:20 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Jannat Mirza too hot to handle in latest bold avatar

09:23 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Hania Aamir delights fans with hilarious video

06:49 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

HEC removes ban on Holi celebrations following criticism

10:54 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 22 June 2023

09:04 AM | 22 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee moves up against dollar in inter-bank market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar despite economic uncertainty looms.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs0.30 and the was being traded at 286.68.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee saw a marginal gain in the inter-bank market, rising 0.08 percent to settle at 286.98.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 22, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,850.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (22 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Karachi PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Islamabad PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Peshawar PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Quetta PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Sialkot PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Attock PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Gujranwala PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Jehlum PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Multan PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Bahawalpur PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Gujrat PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Nawabshah PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Chakwal PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Hyderabad PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Nowshehra PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Sargodha PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Faisalabad PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Mirpur PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: