Wahaj Ali's latest BTS video with Ayeza Khan goes viral

Wahaj Ali has established himself as a prominent figure in the drama industry, reigning as its current king. Following his consecutive successes in acclaimed projects like "Jo Bichar Gaye," "Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha," and "Tere Bin," he has become a sought-after actor, attracting major projects from all directions. Now, he is set to share the screen with another stellar performer, Ayeza Khan, in an upcoming drama titled "Mein."
The highly anticipated drama, set to be aired on ARY Digital, is currently in full swing of production. Both Ali and Khan are geared up to captivate audiences with their powerful performances.
Fans eagerly awaited a glimpse of their appearance, and their anticipation was met with an unexpected delight when a leaked behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the shoot location surfaced online. The leaked footage hinted at an intense storyline, featuring Ayeza fiercely engaged in a heated altercation while Wahaj attempts to restrain her.
The internet has been buzzing with excitement over the leaked BTS, with fans and netizens sharing their reactions to the sneak peek of the drama.
Khan was lauded locally and internationally for her roles in several hit dramas including Meray Paas Tum Ho, Chupke Chupke, Meherposh, Pyarey Afzal, and Saari Bhool Hamari Thi. Meanwhile, Ali is currently seen in Mujhey Pyaar ua Tha alongside Hania Aamir.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar despite economic uncertainty looms.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs0.30 and the was being traded at 286.68.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee saw a marginal gain in the inter-bank market, rising 0.08 percent to settle at 286.98.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Karachi
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Quetta
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Attock
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Multan
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
