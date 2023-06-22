Wahaj Ali's latest BTS video with Ayeza Khan goes viral

Wahaj Ali has established himself as a prominent figure in the drama industry, reigning as its current king. Following his consecutive successes in acclaimed projects like "Jo Bichar Gaye," "Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha," and "Tere Bin," he has become a sought-after actor, attracting major projects from all directions. Now, he is set to share the screen with another stellar performer, Ayeza Khan, in an upcoming drama titled "Mein."

The highly anticipated drama, set to be aired on ARY Digital, is currently in full swing of production. Both Ali and Khan are geared up to captivate audiences with their powerful performances.

Fans eagerly awaited a glimpse of their appearance, and their anticipation was met with an unexpected delight when a leaked behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the shoot location surfaced online. The leaked footage hinted at an intense storyline, featuring Ayeza fiercely engaged in a heated altercation while Wahaj attempts to restrain her.

The internet has been buzzing with excitement over the leaked BTS, with fans and netizens sharing their reactions to the sneak peek of the drama.

Khan was lauded locally and internationally for her roles in several hit dramas including Meray Paas Tum Ho, Chupke Chupke, Meherposh, Pyarey Afzal, and Saari Bhool Hamari Thi. Meanwhile, Ali is currently seen in Mujhey Pyaar ua Tha alongside Hania Aamir.