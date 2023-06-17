Wahaj Ali shares struggles he faced as an actor, how he handles criticism

Wahaj Ali, a phenomenal actor in the Pakistani television industry, has been captivating the audience for the past decade. With his exceptional talent, he has reached the pinnacle of fame and popularity.

While some may assume that his path was strewn with obstacles, Wahaj Ali's journey was relatively smooth in terms of securing initial projects. However, he faced his fair share of struggles when it came to securing lead roles.

A recent video interview featuring Ali has been creating waves across the internet, shedding light on the challenges he faced in the showbiz industry. It was through his remarkable performances in the dramas "Ishq Jalebi" and "Jo Bichar Gaye" that he finally emerged as a lead actor, marking a turning point in his career.

Ali firmly believes in the continuous process of self-improvement and recognizes the significance of personal growth as an actor. Despite not encountering significant obstacles in getting projects, he relentlessly dedicates himself to honing his skills and elevating his performances to new heights. He understands that true success lies in constant learning and the willingness to embrace constructive criticism. For the 34-year old, every critique serves as an opportunity to enhance his abilities, activating his thought process and enabling him to employ his skills effectively at the right time.

Ali shared, "If we discuss struggle, yes, I have faced challenges in learning my craft. I have invested my efforts in refining my skills, which has stimulated my thought process and elevated the quality of my work. Whenever I encounter criticism regarding my acting, I embrace it as an opportunity to enhance my abilities. It brings me joy to realize that someone's opinion has triggered my thought process, allowing me to learn and apply my skills at the right time."

Fans sent heartfelt congratulations to him for bringing joy to their lives with his outstanding performance in "Tere Bin."