Wahaj Ali shares struggles he faced as an actor, how he handles criticism

Wahaj Ali, a phenomenal actor in the Pakistani television industry, has been captivating the audience for the past decade. With his exceptional talent, he has reached the pinnacle of fame and popularity.
While some may assume that his path was strewn with obstacles, Wahaj Ali's journey was relatively smooth in terms of securing initial projects. However, he faced his fair share of struggles when it came to securing lead roles.
A recent video interview featuring Ali has been creating waves across the internet, shedding light on the challenges he faced in the showbiz industry. It was through his remarkable performances in the dramas "Ishq Jalebi" and "Jo Bichar Gaye" that he finally emerged as a lead actor, marking a turning point in his career.
Ali firmly believes in the continuous process of self-improvement and recognizes the significance of personal growth as an actor. Despite not encountering significant obstacles in getting projects, he relentlessly dedicates himself to honing his skills and elevating his performances to new heights. He understands that true success lies in constant learning and the willingness to embrace constructive criticism. For the 34-year old, every critique serves as an opportunity to enhance his abilities, activating his thought process and enabling him to employ his skills effectively at the right time.
Ali shared, "If we discuss struggle, yes, I have faced challenges in learning my craft. I have invested my efforts in refining my skills, which has stimulated my thought process and elevated the quality of my work. Whenever I encounter criticism regarding my acting, I embrace it as an opportunity to enhance my abilities. It brings me joy to realize that someone's opinion has triggered my thought process, allowing me to learn and apply my skills at the right time."
murtasim shorts,meerab and murtasim vm#shorts #youtubeshorts #viralshorts#TereBin #GeoEntertainment #HarPalGeo #GeoTV #7thSkyEntertainment #YumnaZaidi #WahajAli #BushraAnsari #SabeenaFarooq
#meerasim#murtasim#yamnazaidi #meerab #youtubeshorts #viralvideo#shorts #TereBin pic.twitter.com/efRQLi61YQ— Yumna (@Yum_na_zaidi) June 16, 2023
Fans sent heartfelt congratulations to him for bringing joy to their lives with his outstanding performance in "Tere Bin."
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 17, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.9
|297.15
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.18
|771.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.27
|40.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.13
|42.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.72
|37.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|935.86
|944.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.97
|180.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.89
|753.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.66
|324.16
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.