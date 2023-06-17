'Kukri' selected for Indian Film Festival Melbourne 2023

Abu Aleeha's crime drama "Kukri" has taken over the world by storm. This gripping film, which sheds light on the life of Pakistan's infamous serial killer Javed Iqbal, has now been chosen to be showcased at the prestigious Indian Film Festival in Melbourne.
Excitedly sharing the news on Twitter, the acclaimed filmmaker wrote, "Delighted to announce that Kukri, the untold story of the serial killer, Javed Iqbal, has been selected for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023, scheduled to take place from August 11 to August 20." He revealed that Kukri will be competing alongside the finest Bollywood and other South Asian films at the festival.
Delighted to announce that "Kukri" Untold story of serial killer Javed Iqbal has been selected for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 that will be held from Aug 11 to Aug 20. 'Kukri' will be competing with finest Bollywood & Regional South Asian films. pic.twitter.com/erlno3IVps— Abu Aleeha (@abualeeha) June 16, 2023
After overcoming numerous challenges and delays, the highly anticipated Pakistani film made its grand debut on June 2. Notably, the director made significant revisions to the film, including a name change to Kukri, and had previously shared plans to resubmit it to the censor board for approval.
Based on the true story of the notorious serial killer, who confessed to the brutal murder of 100 young boys in Lahore back in 1999, Kukri has already garnered international acclaim. It premiered at a film festival in the United Kingdom and has been selected for the esteemed Berlin International Art Film Festival.
