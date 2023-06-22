Search

Pakistan

Pakistan leases Karachi Port Trust terminal to UAE group for 50 years

Web Desk 10:49 PM | 22 Jun, 2023
Pakistan leases Karachi Port Trust terminal to UAE group for 50 years
Source: Sindh Governor House

KARACHI – A leading UAE port operator has signed a 50-year concession agreement with Pakistan to operate a terminal at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

As cash-strapped Pakistan seeks external financing to stave off an economic meltdown, the AD Ports Group has signed an important investment deal with the KPT. 

As per the agreement, a joint venture between AD Ports Group, as a majority shareholder, and Kaheel Terminals, a UAE-based company, has been formed to manage, operate and develop the Karachi Gateway Terminal Limited (KGTL) berths 6-9 at Karachi Port’s East Wharf.  

The venture will feature significant investments in infrastructure and superstructure over the next 10 years, with the bulk of it planned for 2026. The development works will include deepening of the berths, extension of quay walls, and an increase in container storage area. As a majority shareholder, AD Ports Group would invest $220 million in new concession and growth capital expenditure over the first 10 years.  

“This expansion and enhancement will further cement the terminal and Karachi's position as a key player in the maritime industry," AD Ports said in a statement. "The Terminal’s operations are all dollarised with no foreign exchange exposure to the Pakistani rupee."   

The additional capital would allow the terminal to handle Post Panamax class vessels of up to 8,500 TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) while its container capacity would increase from 750,000 to 1 million TEUs per annum. 

Historically, the terminal has been generating a whopping revenue of around $55 million and Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBIDTA) or around $30 million annually.  

Though the offer's details have not been made public, people familiar with the development said the UAE has offered to acquire the terminal for 50 years on lease under which the company would pay around $21 million in fee for the occupancy of berths and royalty and will pay up to $50 million for the current infrastructure.  

Under the agreement, the KPT, the largest seaport in Pakistan, will earn around $25 million per year based on the flow of container traffic, according to a KPT official who declined to be named. 

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, managing director and group CEO of AD Ports Group, said the agreement exemplifies the company's strategy of investing in key maritime trade routes for the UAE. 

“This agreement has the potential to unlock a new chapter of growth and progress for both the UAE and Pakistan, enabling us to strengthen ties with key trading nations and leading to increased economic growth and prosperity”, he added.  

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Karachi weather turns pleasant after light rain, pre-monsoon rains likely to hit Pakistan from June 25

09:50 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

Gold price declines by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

07:30 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

Eidul Adha 2023: Qurbani rates in Pakistan to go up as new tax imposed

02:32 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

Transfer of state land to Pakistan Army is unlawful, rules LHC

11:59 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Pakistan imposes Rs1.5 per unit power surcharge on KE consumers

08:40 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Balochistan court sets date for heraring on high treason case against ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan

05:12 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

HEC removes ban on Holi celebrations following criticism

10:54 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 22 June 2023

09:04 AM | 22 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee moves up against dollar in inter-bank market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar despite economic uncertainty looms.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs0.30 and the was being traded at 286.68.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee saw a marginal gain in the inter-bank market, rising 0.08 percent to settle at 286.98.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 22, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,850.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (22 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Karachi PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Islamabad PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Peshawar PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Quetta PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Sialkot PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Attock PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Gujranwala PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Jehlum PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Multan PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Bahawalpur PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Gujrat PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Nawabshah PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Chakwal PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Hyderabad PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Nowshehra PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Sargodha PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Faisalabad PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Mirpur PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: