HEC removes ban on Holi celebrations following criticism

ISLAMABAD – The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has notified higher education institutions that it is rescinding its recent directive telling them to "distance themselves" from actions "incompatible with the country's identity and societal values".

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) reaffirmed its commitment to respecting all religions and faiths in a notification released today, adding the following clarification: "The HEC is very respectful of all religions, faiths, and beliefs, as well as the accompanying holidays and festivities held throughout the nation.''

"The message conveyed in this regard is in no way intended to offend the feelings of any person or group," the statement reads.

Earlier, HEC advised all higher education institutions in a letter dated June 20 that they should "prudently distance themselves from all such activities obviously incompatible with the country's identity and societal values, while ensuring that they rigorously engage their students and faculty in academic pursuits, intellectual debates, and cognitive learning in addition to identifying, creating, and fostering avenues for extra-curricular activities and rational discourse.''

It is important to note that on June 13 at about 4 pm, students at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) celebrated Holi.

University students smear vibrant colors, and danced their hearts out to Bollywood songs to celebrate Holi – a significant Hindu festival celebrated as the Festival of Colours.

Videos doing rounds on the internet show fervent celebrations in the varsity as students grooved to Indian songs, smearing colours on each other.

The festival was organised by the Mehran Students Council (MSC), with participation from five other student councils, including the Punjab Students Council, Pashtoon Students Council, Siraiki Students Council, Baloch Students Council, and Gilgit Students Council.

The executive director of the HEC, Dr. Shaista Sohail, stated in a letter that it is regrettable to see actions that show a total disregard for our culture values and a weakening of the nation's Islamic identity. One such incident that raised questions was the zeal displayed in organising the Hindu holiday of Holi.