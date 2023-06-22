Search

PCB BOG's constituted; date for chairman’s election revised

Web Desk 10:50 PM | 22 Jun, 2023
Source: File Photo

LAHORE — Following announcement that 28 June will be a holiday, the Election Commissioner has confirmed the PCB Chairman’s elections will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday, 27th June.

The election calendar will be made public when the departments and service organisations have filed their nominees. The Election Commission office has contacted departments and service organisations to nominate representatives.

PCB is in receipt of letter and notification dated 20 June from the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry that states: “On completion of the tenure, the Management Committee of PCB stands dissolved, ceases to operate”.

Accordingly, the Election Commissioner, Mr Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana, who is also the Acting Chair of the PCB, has constituted the PCB Board of Governors in accordance with Para 10 of the PCB Constitution 2014 and in line with and pursuant to the above referred letter and notification.

The formation of the PCB BOG now stands as follows:

Mr Muhammad Zaka Ashraf (PCB Patron’s nominee)

Mr Mustafa Ramday (PCB Patron’s nominee)

National Bank of Pakistan

State Bank of Pakistan

Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL)

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC)

President Larkana Region

President Dera Murad Jamali Region

President Bahawalpur Region

President Hyderabad Region

It is to remember that Zaka Ashraf is all set to take over the reins of Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) stewardship before Eid-ul-Azha as Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari said on Wednesday that the government did not want to delay his appointment.

Talking to media along with Zaka Ashraf the minister said that the PCB Election Commissioner would be looking after the affairs of the board till the election of the new PCB chief. “Every effort will be made to hold the elections before Eid. It is clear that Zaka Ashraf will be the new chairman of the board, following its elections,” he said.

The Prime Minister Office on Tuesday in a notification said that the prime minister had nominated Zaka and Supreme Court advocate Mustafa Ramday as PCB’s Board of Governors (BoG).

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

