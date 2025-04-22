NDMA issues nationwide heatwave alert

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a nationwide alert ahead of an intense heatwave expected to grip Pakistan from today until April 27, warning citizens and local authorities to take immediate precautionary measures.

According to the NDMA advisory, temperatures are forecast to rise sharply across the country, with Balochistan and Sindh projected to bear the brunt of the heatwave, where mercury levels are likely to exceed 40°C. Meanwhile, Islamabad and Lahore are expected to experience temperatures above 35°C, accompanied by dry and arid conditions.

Other regions including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir are also likely to face hot and dry weather throughout the alert period. However, certain districts such as Peshawar, Swat, Charsadda, and Abbottabad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with parts of Jammu and Kashmir, may receive some relief in the form of light rainfall and partly cloudy skies.

In light of the forecast, the NDMA has instructed local administrations to remain on high alert and ensure the implementation of preventive and safety measures, particularly in heat-sensitive and high-risk areas.

The public is strongly advised to stay hydrated, minimize outdoor exposure during peak daylight hours, and extend extra care to vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.