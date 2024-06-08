Search

Lifestyle

Mouni Roy sizzles in hot bikini on beach, pictures go viral

Web Desk
01:22 PM | 8 Jun, 2024
Mouni Roy sizzles in hot bikini on beach, pictures go viral
Source: https://www.instagram.com/imouniroy/

Bollywood babe Mouni Roy shared stunning bikini look on social site, and the picture raised temperature online.

The Naagin actress took to Instagram and shared sizzling bikini snaps in which she is simply seen having quality time on Bali beach. As the pictures went viral, fans showered love on B.Town star. 

Mouni is known for her social media looks. Beside online glam, the actor also appeared in the web series Showtime and received acclaim for her role in the sci-fi action film Brahmastra. 

She also featured in Sultan of Delhi while she is also roped in for upcoming projects.

Eman Suleman enjoys Thai beaches in bold outfits during Ramadan

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

04:30 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's video with daughter goes viral

02:53 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces release of 'Bado Badi 2'

01:22 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Mouni Roy sizzles in hot bikini on beach, pictures go viral

04:24 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Varun Dhawan's first video with newborn daughter goes viral

01:34 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Saboor Aly faces severe backlash over wardrobe choices

09:29 AM | 7 Jun, 2024

WATCH: Feroze Khan’s mother’s dance lights up wedding festivities

Lifestyle

10:29 AM | 6 Jun, 2024

Blow to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan as viral song ‘Bado Badi’ removed ...

09:12 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Hania Aamir becomes most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram

10:55 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

Kangana Ranaut slapped at Chandigarh airport

Advertisement

Latest

04:54 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Court orders judicial remand for Sarim Burney in trafficking case

Gold & Silver

04:19 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see massive decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 8 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 8, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.15
Euro EUR 300.00 303.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.00 356.00
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76.00
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.50 74.10
Australian Dollar AUD 182.20 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.72 748.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.62 41.02
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.17 918.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.20 59.80
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.92 173.92
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.30 26.60
Omani Riyal OMR 723.44 731.44
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.51 77.21
Singapore Dollar SGD 73.50 74.10
Swedish Korona SEK 26.63 26.93
Swiss Franc CHF 312.79 315.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: