Solar Panel prices up in Pakistan amid speculations of more taxes in Budget

ISLAMABAD – Solar panel prices are affected amid reports of more additional taxes in Budget 2024-25. Manufacturers and suppliers jacked up prices to offset the additional tax burden.
The prices fluctuation comes as higher taxes could cut profit margins of sellers. Additionally, if taxes make solar panels more expensive, demand might decrease, which could also lead to price increases as suppliers try to maintain profitability in a potentially saturated market.
Reports in local media suggest that the price of solar panels saw increase by Rs8 per watt and 580-watt solar plate will cost Rs4,000 to Rs5,000 while small plates of 180 to 280 watts currently cost at Rs1,000 - Rs1,500.
The traders of solar panels started stockpiling and filling their warehouses with plates.
It was also reported that government mulls eliminating customs duty on solar panels and its related equipment in the budget for the fiscal year 2023–2024 in an effort to promote power generation using alternative energy sources.
The initiative aims to support domestic solar panel producers and promote solar energy consumption throughout the nation. The government also proposes to exclude inverters, batteries, and other similar equipment from the duty in the financial bill.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 8, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|300.00
|303.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.00
|356.00
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76.00
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.20
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.72
|748.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.02
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.17
|918.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.20
|59.80
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.92
|173.92
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.30
|26.60
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.44
|731.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.50
|74.10
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
