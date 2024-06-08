Search

Business

Solar Panel prices up in Pakistan amid speculations of more taxes in Budget

Web Desk
01:24 PM | 8 Jun, 2024
Solar Panel prices up in Pakistan amid speculations of more taxes in Budget

ISLAMABAD – Solar panel prices are affected amid reports of more additional taxes in Budget 2024-25. Manufacturers and suppliers jacked up prices to offset the additional tax burden.

The prices fluctuation comes as higher taxes could cut profit margins of sellers. Additionally, if taxes make solar panels more expensive, demand might decrease, which could also lead to price increases as suppliers try to maintain profitability in a potentially saturated market.

Reports in local media suggest that the price of solar panels saw increase by Rs8 per watt and 580-watt solar plate will cost Rs4,000 to Rs5,000 while small plates of 180 to 280 watts currently cost at Rs1,000 - Rs1,500.

The traders of solar panels started stockpiling and filling their warehouses with plates.

It was also reported that government mulls eliminating customs duty on solar panels and its related equipment in the budget for the fiscal year 2023–2024 in an effort to promote power generation using alternative energy sources.

The initiative aims to support domestic solar panel producers and promote solar energy consumption throughout the nation. The government also proposes to exclude inverters, batteries, and other similar equipment from the duty in the financial bill.

Higher prices for imported food and solar panels expected in upcoming budget

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

01:24 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Solar Panel prices up in Pakistan amid speculations of more taxes in ...

10:05 AM | 8 Jun, 2024

Sindh police announces Online Driving License Service; Check Fee ...

09:02 AM | 8 Jun, 2024

Sindh announces relief for government employees ahead of Budget ...

06:47 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Cement prices go up in Pakistan; check latest rates 

11:44 AM | 7 Jun, 2024

Pakistan Stock Exchange tumbles over 2000 points amid budget ...

10:02 AM | 7 Jun, 2024

'Laptops for All': Pakistani govt announces interest-free laptops for ...

Business

09:02 AM | 6 Jun, 2024

Huawei to train 2lac Pakistani students to expand mobile unit ...

08:40 AM | 7 Jun, 2024

'20pc salary increment for govt employees on the cards in Budget ...

11:49 AM | 6 Jun, 2024

Ehsaas Kafalat Program Rs10500 payment Phase 2 starts in June; Check ...

12:24 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

ML-1 Upgradation: PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks Chinese investment for mega ...

01:13 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

Toyota Yaris latest price, Installment Plans June 2024

01:03 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

PM Shehbaz's visit to China opening new business horizons for ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:24 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Solar Panel prices up in Pakistan amid speculations of more taxes in Budget

Gold & Silver

02:38 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 8 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 8, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.15
Euro EUR 300.00 303.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.00 356.00
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76.00
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.50 74.10
Australian Dollar AUD 182.20 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.72 748.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.62 41.02
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.17 918.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.20 59.80
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.92 173.92
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.30 26.60
Omani Riyal OMR 723.44 731.44
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.51 77.21
Singapore Dollar SGD 73.50 74.10
Swedish Korona SEK 26.63 26.93
Swiss Franc CHF 312.79 315.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: