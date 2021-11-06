PM's aide Razaq Dawood in Tehran for Joint Trade Committee meeting

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister’s aide on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood Friday left for Tehran to attend the ninth Joint Trade Committee meeting between Pakistan and Iran.

Reports quoting the Ministry of Commerce said the Pak-Iran Ninth Joint Trade Committee meeting will be held in Tehran from November 6-7.

Iranian Minister of Industry Fatimi Amin and PM Adviser Dawood will chair the meeting to discuss trade issues while other related developments will also come under consideration. A Memorandum of Understanding on exhibition cooperation will also be signed between the two sides.

Officials from the Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan Customs, Balochistan government officials, Presidents of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry are also accompanying Dawood for the meeting.

The report further added that both countries, that share a roughly 800km border along Pakistan's southwestern and Iran's eastern sides, will discuss barter trade, cooperation in transportation, and also a free trade agreement.

The construction of border markets and other issues affecting bilateral trade will also be discussed in the Joint Trade Committee meeting. Separately, a meeting of the heads of Iran and Pakistan Chambers of Commerce is also scheduled.

Furthermore, Special Assistant to PM Imran Khan will also call on Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Minister of Jihad-e-Agriculture.