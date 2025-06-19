PSX stages strong comeback as shares surge by 1,100 points

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rebounded on Thursday after witnessing bearish trend in previous two sessions due to conflict between Iran and Israel.

During the intraday trading, the KSE-100 moved up by 1,100 points to reach 121,600 points a day after it plunged by over 1,500 points.

According to experts, this bullish trend in the stock market is a sign of increased investor confidence and improvement in economic indicators. Business circles have welcomed this positive trend.

Analysts said that the IMF program, current account surplus, and post-budget developments have raised hopes of improvement in the market.

A day earlier, the 100-Index witnessed a bearish trend, losing 1,505.11 points and closing at 120,465.93 points.

A total of 707,300,056 shares were traded on Wednesday as compared to 1,152,012,654 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 21.273 billion against Rs 27.983 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 470 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 102 of them recorded gains and 327 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 41 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies included WorldCall Telecom with 110,905,125 shares at Rs 1.50 per share, Prud Mod. 1st with 51,711,290 shares at Rs 4.61 per share and Pervez Ahmed Co. with 41,067,952 shares at Rs 3.15 per share.