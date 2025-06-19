NDMA issues weather alert amid forecast of intense heatwave in parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of NDMA has issued an impact based weather alert following the forecast of intense heatwave conditions expected to affect various parts of the country in the coming days.

According to the weather advisory, high-pressure systems in the upper atmosphere are likely to persist, resulting in extreme temperatures, particularly in southern Punjab, Sindh, eastern Balochistan, and parts of KP.

The cities and districts most likely to be impacted include Jacobabad, Dadu, Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, and Nawabshah in Sindh; Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Rajanpur in southern Punjab; Sibi, Nasirabad, Dera Murad Jamali, and Jaffarabad in eastern Balochistan; and Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, and Bannu in southern KP. In these areas, daytime temperatures are expected to range between 46–48°C, creating a significant risk of heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke.

NDMA urges the general public to take the precautionary measures to stay safe during the heatwave, avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure, especially between 11 AM and 4 PM, stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, even if not thirsty, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and use hats or umbrellas when outside. Never leave children or elderly persons unattended in parked vehicles. Check on vulnerable individuals, especially the elderly, children, and persons with medical conditions.

NDMA is closely monitoring the situation and remains in coordination with relevant stakeholders. The public is encouraged to follow official updates through NDMA, PMD, and provincial authorities, and to report any emergency to the local helpline or PDMA control rooms.

NDMA urged public to remain updated with local weather conditions and follow safety advisories. For real-time updates and alerts, download and use the “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” mobile application.