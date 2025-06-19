Pakistan Navy saves life of injured Indian crew member at sea

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Navy conducted a successful rescue operation to save injured Indian crew member at sea.

The Liberian oil tanker “MT High Leader” had requested medical assistance for its injured Indian crew member, the Inter Services Public Relations said in a press release.

Upon hearing the emergency call, the Pakistan Navy’s Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Centre (JMICC) swiftly initiated the rescue operation.

The injured crew member was transferred by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency to a local hospital in Karachi for emergency medical treatment.

The timely and successful rescue of the Indian crew member is a reflection of the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to fulfilling international responsibilities beyond national boundaries.

This action is a practical demonstration of the Pakistan Navy’s exemplary role in safeguarding human lives at sea.