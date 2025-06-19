Indian media in shock over Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s recognition in US

ISLAMABAD – The rare and high-profile visit of Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visibly sparked frenzy among India, as New Delhi stunned over strengthening Pak-US ties.

Field Marshal Munir’s meeting with US President Donald Trump has particularly raised alarms in Indian media, which continues to downplay Pakistan’s defensive actions during recent conflicts.

In its statement, New Delhi claimed that its Operation Sindoor was “calculated” and “non-provocative” military action. However, Pakistan and the international community refuted these claims, asserting that India was the aggressor and that Pakistan’s response was strictly defensive and in line with the United Nations Charter.

Further denting India’s narrative, global observers have recognized Pakistan Air Force’s superiority in recent aerial confrontations, where Indian fighter jets were reportedly downed, exposing the failure of Indian military strategies.

In a flurry of outlandish headlines, speculative reporting, and misleading commentary, several major Indian outlets attempted to spin visit as a threat to regional stability — only to be embarrassed by the facts on ground. From claiming “backdoor lobbying by Islamabad” to raising concerns over “US ignoring India’s regional leadership,” Indian media outlets churned out a series of emotionally charged reports, many of which bordered on the absurd.

Some even accused Trump of “siding with Pakistan”, a narrative that quickly fell apart as US officials reaffirmed their balanced diplomatic ties in South Asia.

The hysteria in war mongering Indian media is less about the visit itself and more about Pakistan reclaiming international space with calm, confident diplomacy. The fact that US welcomed Pakistan’s top military leader so publicly has clearly struck a nerve in New Delhi.