Gold price drops by Rs850 per tola in Pakistan

10:30 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
KARACHI – The price of gold in Pakistan dropped by Rs850 per tola on Monday, closing at Rs127,382 per tola.

The price of 10 grams also got down by Rs728 as it was traded at Rs107,382 today in the domestic market.

The international gold price also witnessed a slight downward trend as its price decreased by $1 per ounce to reach $1,791.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market decreased by Rs20 to reach Rs1,450 per tola while the price of 10 grams silver stood at Rs1,243.14.

