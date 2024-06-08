Japan decides to launch dating app to increase birth rate 

TOKYO – The Japanese government has decided to launch an official dating app to help people get married and start families.
The decision was taken after the country witnessed record-low birth and marriage rates. Latest data released by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare showed Japan only recorded 727,277 births last year.
Experts suggest that for any country to maintain a stable population, a fertility rate of 2.1 is necessary. However, in Japan, the birth rate has remained significantly below 2.1 for half a century.
The rapid decline in population in Japan is attributed to both a decrease in childbirths and an increase in deaths.
According to the Ministry of Health, there were 1.57 million deaths in the country last year, which was several times higher than the birth rate. Another factor is declining trend in marriages as country registered only 30,000 marriages last year.
To address the issue of declining birth rates, the government is introducing a dating app. Additionally, the government is taking measures to improve childcare facilities, offer housing subsidies to parents, and initiate incentives for couples in certain regions to have children.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 8, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|300.00
|303.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.00
|356.00
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76.00
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.20
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.72
|748.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.02
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.17
|918.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.20
|59.80
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.92
|173.92
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.30
|26.60
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.44
|731.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.50
|74.10
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.