PTI leader Ali Zaman attacked in Peshawar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Zaman Advocate was assaulted and injured, prompting the filing of an FIR against a female Assistant Commissioner and her husband.

The incident occurred in the Faqirabad area of Peshawar, where unknown individuals attacked Ali Zaman. The attackers exited their vehicles, physically assaulted him, and used a sharp object, resulting in injuries.

Following the attack, Ali Zaman was rushed to Lady Reading Hospital for treatment. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur visited him in the hospital to check on his condition.

An FIR was subsequently registered at Faqirabad police station based on Ali Zaman’s complaint. The FIR names Assistant Commissioner Samira Sabah, her husband, and four unidentified individuals, with charges including terrorism.

According to the FIR, as Ali Zaman was on his way home, an individual deliberately collided with his car. Upon exiting his vehicle, AC Samira Abbas’s husband allegedly assaulted him, joined by others who intended to kill him. The assailants also reportedly took his mobile phone and car keys.

Ali Zaman claimed that AC Samira Sabah, who was serving as the Returning Officer (RO) in his constituency during the elections, had stolen his mandate. He also alleged that her husband had previously filed a fabricated FIR against him and had threatened to kill him.

It is noteworthy that Ali Zaman Advocate has been awarded a provincial assembly ticket by PTI from Peshawar.