PTI leader Ali Zaman attacked in Peshawar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Zaman Advocate was assaulted and injured, prompting the filing of an FIR against a female Assistant Commissioner and her husband.
The incident occurred in the Faqirabad area of Peshawar, where unknown individuals attacked Ali Zaman. The attackers exited their vehicles, physically assaulted him, and used a sharp object, resulting in injuries.
Following the attack, Ali Zaman was rushed to Lady Reading Hospital for treatment. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur visited him in the hospital to check on his condition.
An FIR was subsequently registered at Faqirabad police station based on Ali Zaman’s complaint. The FIR names Assistant Commissioner Samira Sabah, her husband, and four unidentified individuals, with charges including terrorism.
According to the FIR, as Ali Zaman was on his way home, an individual deliberately collided with his car. Upon exiting his vehicle, AC Samira Abbas’s husband allegedly assaulted him, joined by others who intended to kill him. The assailants also reportedly took his mobile phone and car keys.
Ali Zaman claimed that AC Samira Sabah, who was serving as the Returning Officer (RO) in his constituency during the elections, had stolen his mandate. He also alleged that her husband had previously filed a fabricated FIR against him and had threatened to kill him.
It is noteworthy that Ali Zaman Advocate has been awarded a provincial assembly ticket by PTI from Peshawar.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 8, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|300.00
|303.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.00
|356.00
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76.00
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.20
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.72
|748.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.02
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.17
|918.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.20
|59.80
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.92
|173.92
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.30
|26.60
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.44
|731.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.50
|74.10
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.