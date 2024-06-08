Search

Gold prices see massive decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

04:19 PM | 8 Jun, 2024
Gold prices see massive decline in Pakistan; check latest rates
KARACHI – Gold registered significant decline in domestic market of Pakistan in line with downward trend in international market on Saturday. 

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dipped by Rs3,600 to settle at Rs239,400.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram plunged by Rs3,086 to close at Rs205,247.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by whooping $70 to close at $2,292 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver price also saw downward trend in Pakistan as per tola price declined by Rs50 to reach Rs2,750, whereas, 10-gram price dipped by Rs42.86 to settle at Rs2,357.68.

A day earlier, gold prices remained stable in Pakistan as per tola gold was traded at Rs243,000 without any change in its price.

Similarly, the gold price for 10-gram also remained unchanged at Rs208,333 in local market.

Gold prices see massive decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Gold prices see massive decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 8 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 8, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.15
Euro EUR 300.00 303.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.00 356.00
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76.00
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.50 74.10
Australian Dollar AUD 182.20 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.72 748.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.62 41.02
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.17 918.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.20 59.80
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.92 173.92
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.30 26.60
Omani Riyal OMR 723.44 731.44
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.51 77.21
Singapore Dollar SGD 73.50 74.10
Swedish Korona SEK 26.63 26.93
Swiss Franc CHF 312.79 315.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

