Gold prices see massive decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold registered significant decline in domestic market of Pakistan in line with downward trend in international market on Saturday.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dipped by Rs3,600 to settle at Rs239,400.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram plunged by Rs3,086 to close at Rs205,247.
In international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by whooping $70 to close at $2,292 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver price also saw downward trend in Pakistan as per tola price declined by Rs50 to reach Rs2,750, whereas, 10-gram price dipped by Rs42.86 to settle at Rs2,357.68.
A day earlier, gold prices remained stable in Pakistan as per tola gold was traded at Rs243,000 without any change in its price.
Similarly, the gold price for 10-gram also remained unchanged at Rs208,333 in local market.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 8, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|300.00
|303.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.00
|356.00
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76.00
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.20
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.72
|748.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.02
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.17
|918.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.20
|59.80
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.92
|173.92
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.30
|26.60
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.44
|731.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.50
|74.10
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
