Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 April 2021
10:45 AM | 30 Apr, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 104,400 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 89,510 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 82,050 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 95,700 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,385
|Karachi
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,385
|Islamabad
|PKR 104,450
|PKR 1,385
|Peshawar
|PKR 104,500
|PKR 1,385
|Quetta
|PKR 104,550
|PKR 1,385
|Sialkot
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,385
|Attock
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,385
|Gujranwala
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,385
|Jehlum
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,385
|Multan
|PKR 104,540
|PKR 1,385
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,385
|Gujrat
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,385
|Nawabshah
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,385
|Chakwal
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,385
|Hyderabad
|PKR 104,550
|PKR 1,385
|Nowshehra
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,385
|Sargodha
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,385
|Faisalabad
|PKR 104,500
|PKR 1,385
|Mirpur
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,385
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 April 202110:45 AM | 30 Apr, 2021
- Nora Fatehi celebrates World Dance Day with new jaw-dropping dance ...10:38 AM | 30 Apr, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-April-30-Updated ...10:06 AM | 30 Apr, 2021
- PM Imran voted ‘Personality of Week’ for efforts against ...09:37 AM | 30 Apr, 2021
-
Nora Fatehi celebrates World Dance Day with new jaw-dropping dance video
10:38 AM | 30 Apr, 2021
-
- Gone But Not Forgotten – Irrfan Khan's family and fans pen ...07:53 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams becomes first global ambassador for ...05:00 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
-
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021