Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 March 2022

08:08 AM | 5 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 March 2022
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan surged to Rs 131,000 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 112,300 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 102,941 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.120,082.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 131,000 PKR 1,709
Karachi PKR 131,000 PKR 1,709
Islamabad PKR 131,000 PKR 1,709
Peshawar PKR 131,000 PKR 1,709
Quetta PKR 131,000 PKR 1,709
Sialkot PKR 131,000 PKR 1,709
Attock PKR 131,000 PKR 1,709
Gujranwala PKR 131,000 PKR 1,709
Jehlum PKR 131,000 PKR 1,709
Multan PKR 131,000 PKR 1,709
Bahawalpur PKR 131,000 PKR 1,709
Gujrat PKR 131,000 PKR 1,709
Nawabshah PKR 131,000 PKR 1,709
Chakwal PKR 131,000 PKR 1,709
Hyderabad PKR 131,000 PKR 1,709
Nowshehra PKR 131,000 PKR 1,709
Sargodha PKR 131,000 PKR 1,709
Faisalabad PKR 131,000 PKR 1,709
Mirpur PKR 131,000 PKR 1,709

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 March 2022
08:11 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 March 2022
08:07 AM | 3 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 March 2022
08:43 AM | 2 Mar, 2022
Gold price jumps by Rs150 per tola in Pakistan
10:10 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 March 2022
08:42 AM | 1 Mar, 2022
Gold price surges by Rs650 per tola in Pakistan
10:03 PM | 28 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Veteran Pakistani actor Masood Akhtar passes away
10:48 AM | 5 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr