Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 March 2022
08:08 AM | 5 Mar, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan surged to Rs 131,000 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 112,300 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 102,941 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.120,082.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,709
|Karachi
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,709
|Islamabad
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,709
|Peshawar
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,709
|Quetta
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,709
|Sialkot
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,709
|Attock
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,709
|Gujranwala
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,709
|Jehlum
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,709
|Multan
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,709
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,709
|Gujrat
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,709
|Nawabshah
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,709
|Chakwal
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,709
|Hyderabad
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,709
|Nowshehra
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,709
|Sargodha
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,709
|Faisalabad
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,709
|Mirpur
|PKR 131,000
|PKR 1,709
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
-
- Dr Arif Alvi becomes first Pakistan President to appear before court ...10:19 AM | 5 Mar, 2022
- FATF keeps Pakistan in grey list despite 'significant progress' on ...09:23 AM | 5 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan logs 796 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths in past 24 hours09:04 AM | 5 Mar, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:34 AM | 5 Mar, 2022
- Shehzeen Rahat looks stunning on her Baraat ceremony06:50 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
- 'Pasoori' hitmaker Shae Gill discusses success and future plans09:19 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
- Sunny Leone's wardrobe malfunction video goes viral04:30 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022