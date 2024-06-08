CM Maryam approves Punjab Livestock Card scheme; details inside 

RAWALPINDI – Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday approved the first ever Punjab Livestock Card scheme under which interest free loans will be provided to farmers for cattle fodder.

The approval was granted in a meeting chaired by the chief minister in Murree where he also announced the launch of first Farmer Guidance App to provide information to farmers.

She has directed the relevant department to chalk out a scheme for people involved in dairy farming in South Punjab. CM Maryam said the government wanted to make the livestock farmers economically independent.

What is the Punjab Livestock Card Scheme?

Under the scheme, the government will provide loans to both male and female farmers on easy installments in rural areas of South Punjab.

In the first phase, 40,000 farmers would be give interest-free loans through the Punjab Livestock Card.

An easy loan of Rs270,000 would be given to farmers for wanda, silage and mineral mixture through the livestock card scheme.

The farmers will be required paying the loan in 30 days

The government will also provide free services related to animal dagging and the quality testing of wanda and silage.