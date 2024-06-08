Pakistan invites global solar giant 'LONGi' to establish manufacturing plant

The Pakistani government has extended an invitation to the world’s largest solar manufacturing company, LONGi Green Energy Technology, to establish a manufacturing plant in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, currently on an official visit to China, is accompanied by a delegation of ministers and business leaders. This strategic visit aims to bolster bilateral relations and explore new avenues for collaboration between the two nations.

Federal Minister for Energy, Awais Leghari, met with LONGi Green Energy Technology's President, Zhen Guoli. The meeting focused on leveraging Pakistan's solar energy potential and accelerating the adoption of renewable energy sources in the country's energy mix.

Following the meeting, an official statement was released, highlighting the discussions and the promising outcomes. Minister Leghari briefed the Chinese company on Pakistan’s robust potential for solar energy. He emphasized the government's commitment to rapidly increasing the proportion of renewable energy within Pakistan's energy framework.

Zhen Guoli expressed LONGi's keen interest in supporting Pakistan's renewable energy goals. He assured the Pakistani delegation of LONGi's full cooperation in promoting solar energy initiatives. In turn, Minister Leghari formally extended an offer to LONGi to establish a solar manufacturing plant in Pakistan.

This initiative aligns with Pakistan’s strategic objectives to enhance its renewable energy capacity, reduce dependency on fossil fuels, and pave the way for sustainable and eco-friendly energy solutions. The proposed collaboration with LONGi Green Energy Technology is expected to significantly boost Pakistan’s renewable energy sector, fostering economic growth and ensuring energy security for the future.

The establishment of a solar manufacturing plant by LONGi in Pakistan would mark a significant milestone in the country’s journey towards sustainable development, reflecting a successful partnership between Pakistan and China in the realm of renewable energy.