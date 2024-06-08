Search

Top Saudi cleric issues important statement for performing Hajj without permit

05:35 PM | 8 Jun, 2024
Top Saudi cleric issues important statement for performing Hajj without permit

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abdul-Aziz ibn Abdullah Aal Al-Sheikh, has commented that participation in the Hajj pilgrimage without an official permit is strictly forbidden.

In a statement released on Saturday, the top cleric of the kingdom, also the Chairman of the Senior Scholars Council, emphasized the imperative of adhering to official guidelines and safety protocols.

Sheikh Abdulaziz, holding the paramount religious authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), underscored the pivotal role of obtaining a Hajj permit and receiving vaccinations as prescribed by the Ministry of Health.

It bears mentioning that the government of Saudi Arabia has been calling on all Muslims to adhere to the guidelines and avoid visiting the kingdom for Hajj without a permit; however, the statement by the most revered cleric of Saudi Arabia is important which comes at a time when the kingdom is gearing up for the annual pilgrimage season to welcome around 2 million pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has officially launched a tag to be displayed by legal pilgrims to access holy sites during the pilgrimage.

In this regard, the Minister of Hajj, Tawfik Al Rabiah launched the Nusuk Card which contains comprehensive data on each pilgrim.

There is also a digital version of the card - available on Saudi apps Nusuk and Tawakklana -  and the pilgrims must display the card to get access to the holy places and move in and around the kingdom.

The authorities in Saudi Arabia have defined the Nusuk Card as an official printed card aimed to filter legal pilgrims at the holy places from others. 

