Pakistan wins bronze at South Asian Bodybuilding Championship

In a remarkable display of athleticism, Pakistan has secured the bronze medal at the 14th South Asian Bodybuilding Championship held in Malé, Maldives.

Umar Al-Aziz, representing Pakistan in the championship, showcased outstanding performance in his category, clinching the third position and bringing home the prestigious bronze medal.

The championship, spanning until June 10, serves as a platform for athletes from across South Asia to demonstrate their prowess in bodybuilding and physical sports. With Pakistan's success at the event, hopes are high for further triumphs as the competition progresses.

The achievement underscores Pakistan's growing presence and competitiveness in the realm of international sports, highlighting the dedication and talent of its athletes on the global stage