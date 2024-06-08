Pakistan wins bronze at South Asian Bodybuilding Championship

In a remarkable display of athleticism, Pakistan has secured the bronze medal at the 14th South Asian Bodybuilding Championship held in Malé, Maldives.
Umar Al-Aziz, representing Pakistan in the championship, showcased outstanding performance in his category, clinching the third position and bringing home the prestigious bronze medal.
The championship, spanning until June 10, serves as a platform for athletes from across South Asia to demonstrate their prowess in bodybuilding and physical sports. With Pakistan's success at the event, hopes are high for further triumphs as the competition progresses.
The achievement underscores Pakistan's growing presence and competitiveness in the realm of international sports, highlighting the dedication and talent of its athletes on the global stage
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 8, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|300.00
|303.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.00
|356.00
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76.00
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.20
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.72
|748.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.02
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.17
|918.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.20
|59.80
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.92
|173.92
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.30
|26.60
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.44
|731.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.50
|74.10
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
