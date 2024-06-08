Court orders judicial remand for Sarim Burney in trafficking case

In a high-profile human trafficking case, social activist Sarim Burney has been sent to jail on judicial remand after the judicial magistrate (East) of Karachi's city court rejected the investigating officer's request for an extension of his physical remand.

During the court hearing, which addressed accusations of human trafficking, fraud, and deception against Burney, the court decided to remand him to jail and scheduled his bail application hearing for June 10. Burney's lawyer argued that the girl's family, Haya, had been contacted and claimed that they had voluntarily given her away.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) produced Burney in court and requested an extension of his physical remand. Burney asserted, "I have the evidence in my cell phone," and mentioned that he was abroad and would provide answers upon his return.

The court noted that a bail application had been filed on behalf of Burney and instructed the investigating officer to record the suspect's statement in the presence of his lawyers. The judge ordered the statement to be recorded immediately in the judge’s chamber, temporarily adjourning the hearing.

Burney's lawyer expressed concerns over potential mistreatment if the remand was extended, stating, "If further remand is granted, Sarim Burney will be violently treated." The court questioned Burney about allegedly making false statements regarding the girl's parents being alive, to which he responded, "I did not know that the real parents are alive."

The FIA's case against Burney involves allegations that Haya's mother, Afsheen, sold her to a woman named Madiha, who then sold the girl to another woman, Bushra. The FIA's lawyer stated that the Sarim Burney Trust declared the girl an orphan in family court, but Burney had not been cooperating with the investigation.

In an informal conversation with the media, Burney urged people not to spread unverified news, noting that information unknown even to the FIA was being disseminated. He criticized the FIA for not providing a clear stance and claimed, "Even if there is a mistake, it's not mine," alleging that he was being punished for running a system. Burney insisted, "I don't believe there was any mistake in the paperwork. Human error is not a crime."

The court has ordered Burney to be presented again after completing his physical remand. The FIA has been asked to submit a progress report on the investigation. The judicial magistrate emphasized the need for transparency and due process as the case progresses.