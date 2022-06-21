WATCH – Pakistani goat set to break world record for longest ears (DP Exclusive)
KARACHI – A two-week old baby goat in Pakistan’s largest metropolis is all set to make the world record for having the longest ears measuring almost 19 inches (48cm).
In a conversation with Daily Pakistan, its owner Muhammad Hassan Narejo said that the previous world record is 43cm and it is held by a goat in Saudi Arabia.
Narejo, who is interested in protecting the rare goat breeds, said that he has named it as Simba, adding that she is from a rare Naurbian breed, which is known for long ears. However, the Simba’s ears are longer than the standard size of this breed.
As Simba can be seen walking around the owner with her ears touching the floor, Narejo told the DailyPakistan host that ears of this rare breed could grow up to 35 inches (92cm).
“I have received offers from 8 to 9 persons, including two Saudi nationals and two are Omani citizens,” Narejo said, adding that he will take a decision about selling Simba once her named is registered in the Guinness World Records.
Talking about the mammal's diet, Narejo said that Simba is fed with milk as she is only 11-day-old, adding that fodder will be added to her diet after two or three months of age.
Simba’s body colour is camel brown while her ears are white.
The owner further said that around 400 to 500 people visit his farm house on daily basis to see Simba after the her video went viral on social media.
