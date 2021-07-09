Thousands flock to see world’s ‘smallest’ cow in Bangladesh

Visitors have been flocking to a farm in Bangladesh to see a dwarf cow called Rani.

The 23-month-old Bhutti, or Bhutanese, cow stands just 51cm (20in) high, and weighs 28kg (62Ib).

Despite a national Covid lockdown, more than 15,000 people have reportedly visited Rani at her farm in Charigram, near the capital Dhaka.

The owner claims it is the world’s smallest cow. The 23-month-old dwarf cow has become a media star with scores of newspapers and television stations throwing the spotlight on the tiny bovine. Pictures of Rani went viral on social media.

“I have never seen anything like this in my life. Never,” said Rina Begum, 30, who came from a neighbouring town.

Rani is 66 centimetres (26 inches) long and weighs only 26 kilograms (57 pounds) but the owners say it is 10 centimetres shorter than the smallest cow in Guinness World Records.

MA Hasan Howlader, manager of Shikor Agro farm, used a tape measure to show dozens of onlookers how Rani dwarfs her closest rival Manikyam, a cow in the Indian state Kerala that currently holds the world record.