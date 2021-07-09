Thousands flock to see world’s ‘smallest’ cow in Bangladesh
Web Desk
09:45 AM | 9 Jul, 2021
Thousands flock to see world’s ‘smallest’ cow in Bangladesh
Share

Visitors have been flocking to a farm in Bangladesh to see a dwarf cow called Rani.

The 23-month-old Bhutti, or Bhutanese, cow stands just 51cm (20in) high, and weighs 28kg (62Ib).

Despite a national Covid lockdown, more than 15,000 people have reportedly visited Rani at her farm in Charigram, near the capital Dhaka.

The owner claims it is the world’s smallest cow. The 23-month-old dwarf cow has become a media star with scores of newspapers and television stations throwing the spotlight on the tiny bovine. Pictures of Rani went viral on social media.

“I have never seen anything like this in my life. Never,” said Rina Begum, 30, who came from a neighbouring town.

Rani is 66 centimetres (26 inches) long and weighs only 26 kilograms (57 pounds) but the owners say it is 10 centimetres shorter than the smallest cow in Guinness World Records.

MA Hasan Howlader, manager of Shikor Agro farm, used a tape measure to show dozens of onlookers how Rani dwarfs her closest rival Manikyam, a cow in the Indian state Kerala that currently holds the world record.

More From This Category
World’s deepest swimming pool opens in Dubai ...
09:04 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
World’s tallest sandcastle erected In Denmark
08:30 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
Pakistani professor, 70, remarries at grand ...
09:57 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
Faysal Quraishi’s clarification video goes viral
02:26 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
Jeff Bezos becomes the richest person in 'modern ...
05:53 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
Asim Azhar's clarification regarding engagement ...
09:43 PM | 7 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan gears up for TV comeback
07:53 PM | 8 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr