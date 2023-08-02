No safe place for women in Karachi as another incident of sexual assault occurred in broad daylight

KARACHI – Sexual assault and harassment cases in the country’s largest city are rising without any serious action being taken against the culprits, and another disgraceful incident occurred in the port city on August 1.

As crimes like rape and molestation mostly go unreported, one such disturbing incident was captured in surveillance cameras. The clips doing rounds on the internet show a victim being subjected to sexual harassment in Karachi in a third such incident.

The woman, all covered in a veil, was groped by a bike rider as she walked through a street in Federal B Area Block 17.

The timestamps on the CCTV footage show the incident occurred around 11 am while the culprit’s face was clearly captured in the footage.

The victim could be seen calling for help but the culprit managed to escape.

The incident caused outrage on social media, prompting police to start a manhunt for the man who was clearly seen harassing the woman.

This is the third such incident in the port city as the previous two incidents occurred in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Orangi Town.