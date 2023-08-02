No safe place for women in Karachi as another incident of sexual assault occurred in broad daylight

KARACHI – Sexual assault and harassment cases in the country’s largest city are rising without any serious action being taken against the culprits, and another disgraceful incident occurred in the port city on August 1.
As crimes like rape and molestation mostly go unreported, one such disturbing incident was captured in surveillance cameras. The clips doing rounds on the internet show a victim being subjected to sexual harassment in Karachi in a third such incident.
The woman, all covered in a veil, was groped by a bike rider as she walked through a street in Federal B Area Block 17.
The timestamps on the CCTV footage show the incident occurred around 11 am while the culprit’s face was clearly captured in the footage.
Such incidents cannot end until the hands of these people are cut off— Salman Lodhi (@Salmanlodhi_85) August 1, 2023
Another #sexual predator escaped after #molesting a woman in #Karachi #Pakistan
Accused's face recorded in the #CCTV camera, @KarachiPolice_ is searching him #OMG2 #coup #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/AaeiLTYiTr
The victim could be seen calling for help but the culprit managed to escape.
The incident caused outrage on social media, prompting police to start a manhunt for the man who was clearly seen harassing the woman.
This is the third such incident in the port city as the previous two incidents occurred in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Orangi Town.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency was being traded at 288, with a drop of Rs0.46.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged further to settle at 287.54 in the inter-bank market, however the situation in the open market was not the same.
Money market was expecting a revival of rupee after IMF bailout, however rupee remained under pressure amid huge demand for greenback as the government ended all restrictions on imports under IMF plan.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
