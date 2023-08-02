Three-year-old paralysed in KP as Pakistan reports second polio case of 2023

PESHAWAR – Pakistan has reported another case of wild poliovirus, the second in 2023 despite all-out efforts from government and private organisations.
The latest victim to fall prey to the contagious virus is a three-year-old girl in the same northwestern district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where several cases were reported.
The Ministry of National Health Services confirmed that poliovirus has been detected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, in the second polio case of this year.
Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel expressed serious concern about the new case which disabled a child for life. PPP leader again gave a message for vaccination, saying the country stood on a firmer footing against the contagious virus.
He reiterated efforts being taken to eradicate polio on a stable basis and maintained that no new case has been reported from outside KP since 2021.
Polio is a highly infectious and debilitating disease that is usually spread through contaminated water or food. Invading the nervous system, the disease can cause total paralysis within hours.
The contagious virus thrived in the borderlands between Pakistan and Afghanistan where militants attacked and even killed anti-polio teams.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency was being traded at 288, with a drop of Rs0.46.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged further to settle at 287.54 in the inter-bank market, however the situation in the open market was not the same.
Money market was expecting a revival of rupee after IMF bailout, however rupee remained under pressure amid huge demand for greenback as the government ended all restrictions on imports under IMF plan.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.