Lt Gen Faiz Hameed appointed Corps Commander Bahawalpur in latest reshuffle

RAWALPINDI – In a surprise move, Pakistan Army on Monday transferred Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed and appointed him as Bahawalpur Corps Commander.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Pakistan Army has announced the transfer and posting of three (3 star) generals including Lt General Faiz Hameed, who has been appointed commander of the XXXI corps at Bahawalpur.

Lieutenant General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat has been posted as Commander Peshawar Corps to replace Faiz Hameed, and Lieutenant General Khalid Zia has been posted as Military Secretary Pakistan Army.

