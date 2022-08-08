Lt Gen Faiz Hameed appointed Corps Commander Bahawalpur in latest reshuffle
Web Desk
06:46 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
Lt Gen Faiz Hameed appointed Corps Commander Bahawalpur in latest reshuffle
Source: Kamran Khan (Twitter)
Share

RAWALPINDI – In a surprise move, Pakistan Army on Monday transferred Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed and appointed him as Bahawalpur Corps Commander.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Pakistan Army has announced the transfer and posting of three (3 star) generals including Lt General Faiz Hameed, who has been appointed commander of the XXXI corps at Bahawalpur.

Lieutenant General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat has been posted as Commander Peshawar Corps to replace Faiz Hameed, and Lieutenant General Khalid Zia has been posted as Military Secretary Pakistan Army.

More to follow…

More From This Category
Imran shifts PTI’s August 13 rally from ...
06:33 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
JIT including ISI, IB officers to probe social ...
05:29 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
Six mourners suffocate to death, dozens ...
03:28 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
PM Shehbaz to host Commonwealth Games medalists ...
02:59 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
Top TTP commander Omar Khalid Khorasani killed in ...
01:46 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
Pakistan slams India for banning Muharram ...
12:19 PM | 8 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sana Javed delights fans with stunning pictures
05:51 PM | 8 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr