ISPR condemns statements against Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Faiz Hameed

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army spokesperson has condemned the statements by senior politicians of the country about Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.

DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhtar in a statement reiterated that army has nothing to do with politics and it should not be dragged into the political matters.

Peshawar Corps is a prominent formation of Pakistan Army and it has been playing a leading role in the national war on terror for two decades, ISPR said in the statement.

The leadership of this important corps has always been in the hands of the best professionals.

“Recent statements by key senior politicians regarding the Peshawar Corps Commander are highly inappropriate,” the military spokesperson said, adding that such statements negatively affect the morale and dignity of the soldiers and the leadership.

The brave soldiers and officers are protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the country by sacrificing their lives.

Therefore, the senior national political leadership is expected to refrain from making such controversial statements against the institution.

He said that procedure to appoint new army chief is mentioned in the Constitution and the matter should not be politicized.

He said that unnecessary talk about the post of the army chief making it controversial, adding that such environment will neither be in the interest of the country nor in the interest of the institution.