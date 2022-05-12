ISPR condemns statements against Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Faiz Hameed

07:11 PM | 12 May, 2022
ISPR condemns statements against Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Faiz Hameed
Share

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army spokesperson has condemned the statements by senior politicians of the country about Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.

DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhtar in a statement reiterated that army has nothing to do with politics and it should not be dragged into the political matters.

Peshawar Corps is a prominent formation of Pakistan Army and it has been playing a leading role in the national war on terror for two decades, ISPR said in the statement.

The leadership of this important corps has always been in the hands of the best professionals.

“Recent statements by key senior politicians regarding the Peshawar Corps Commander are highly inappropriate,” the military spokesperson said, adding that such statements negatively affect the morale and dignity of the soldiers and the leadership.

The brave soldiers and officers are protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the country by sacrificing their lives.

Therefore, the senior national political leadership is expected to refrain from making such controversial statements against the institution.

He said that procedure to appoint new army chief is mentioned in the Constitution and the matter should not be politicized. 

He said that unnecessary talk about the post of the army chief making it controversial, adding that such environment will neither be in the interest of the country nor in the interest of the institution. 

Khawaja Asif, Asif Zardari talk about ex-DG ISI ... 10:24 PM | 11 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Former Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed is making headlines ...

More From This Category
Shahbaz Gill's wife accused of slipping away in ...
07:58 PM | 12 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz appoints PML-Q’s Salik Hussain as ...
05:44 PM | 12 May, 2022
Pakistan to shift all international airports to ...
05:31 PM | 12 May, 2022
Imran Khan files review petition against SC ...
03:38 PM | 12 May, 2022
National Assembly passes resolution denouncing ...
02:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
Pakistan, US hold security talks prior to FM ...
02:05 PM | 12 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Manzil' - Atif Aslam and Shae Gill to collaborate for new song
07:34 PM | 12 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr