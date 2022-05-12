Shahbaz Gill's wife accused of slipping away in US after sent for PhD on scholarship

LAHORE – PTI leader and former prime minister’s aide Dr Shahbaz Gill has been accused of slipping away in the US after she was sent to the US to complete her PhD on scholarship by a public university.

Iza Asad Rasool, according to reports, was sent to the United States in 2011 for higher education by the COMSATS University at government’s expenses and she was bound to fly back to Pakistan in 2016 under an agreement but she did not return despite lapse of 11 years.

The university had paid $99,000 and Rs85,000 to Gill’s wife for her studies in the US.

Taking action, the varsity administration has sent a notice to wife of the PTI leader to recover amount that is nearly equal to Rs18.6 million that included 25 percent fine imposed over violating the agreement.

Shahbaz Gill, while being in power, influenced the COMSATS’ administration to stop action against his wife, the media reports further added.

The former aide of PTI chairman Imran Khan is yet to respond to the allegations.