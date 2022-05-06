Man arrested in Muridke for hitting Shahbaz Gill’s car on motorway
Web Desk
10:57 AM | 6 May, 2022
Man arrested in Muridke for hitting Shahbaz Gill’s car on motorway
Share

MURIDKE – A man involved in the accident involving the vehicle of PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill on motorway was arrested on Friday near Lahore. 

However, the Muridke Police ruled out the allegations that it was planned attack on the Gill who served as special assistant to former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The driver, identified as Wajahat, took the vehicle on rent from a Muridke-based owner named Tahir Nazeer a day before the road mishap. The accused told police that he fled from the scene out of fear.

In its initial findings, police said that the incident happened due to the negligence of the driver, rejecting Gill’s claims that it was a targeted attack. 

Wajahat has been handed over to Hafizabad Police for further interrogation into the matter. 

A day earlier, Gill met with a road accident on the Islamabad-Lahore motorway (M2) when his vehicle was rear-ended by another car.

Soon after the incident, the PTI leader took to his official Twitter, saying his vehicle was chased and deliberately slammed in wake of a plan, however, he didn't name anyone.

Gill said he would continue to stand by PTI Chief, saying I want to tell the nation that they will also attack Imran Khan in an attempt to silence us at any cost.

PM Sharif orders probe into motorway accident ... 09:25 PM | 5 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the federal authorities to start a probe into an accident ...

More From This Category
Pakistan launches crackdown on social media users ...
02:00 PM | 6 May, 2022
Pakistan rejects report of Indian ‘Delimitation ...
11:54 AM | 6 May, 2022
WHO blames governments for undercounting Covid ...
10:18 AM | 6 May, 2022
Jemima reacts to 'Eid memories' shared by fake ...
10:19 PM | 5 May, 2022
PM Sharif orders probe into motorway accident ...
09:25 PM | 5 May, 2022
Pakistani man shot in Greece in alleged hate crime
08:51 PM | 5 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
AR Rahman’s daughter ties the knot with audio engineer
11:16 AM | 6 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr