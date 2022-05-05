PM Sharif orders probe into motorway accident hitting PTI's Shahbaz Gill

Gill calls the accident ‘assassination attempt’
09:25 PM | 5 May, 2022
PM Sharif orders probe into motorway accident hitting PTI's Shahbaz Gill
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the federal authorities to start a probe into an accident of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr. Shahbaz Gill who suffered injuries.

The premier, while taking notice of the accident, said all requisites of justice should be met while holding the investigation.

PML-N leader, who is known as a diligent administrator, expressed sympathy for the victims of accidents including Imran Khan’s close aide.  

Sharif also ordered concerned officials to provide the best medical treatment to PTI leaders and other injured.

Earlier in the day, former special assistant to PM Dr. Shahbaz Gill said that he has escaped an ‘assassination attempt’.

Gill was on his way to Islamabad from Lahore when a car slammed into his vehicle as a result of which his car turned turtle. Motorway police officials rushed to the spot and the injured were shifted to the hospital.

