'Manzil' - Atif Aslam and Shae Gill to collaborate for new song
Web Desk
07:34 PM | 12 May, 2022
'Manzil' - Atif Aslam and Shae Gill to collaborate for new song
Source:  Atif Aslam / Shae Gill  (Instagram)
Share

Music buffs are ecstatic with the news of superstar Atif Aslam and Coke Studio breakout star Shae Gill's pairing up for an upcoming song.

Titled Manzil, Aslam and Gill's latest offering will be promoting Covid vaccinations and needless to say, the expectation from the upcoming song have already skyrocketed.

The teaser for the song was posted on the US Embassy Pakistan's YouTube channel on May 11. It revealed that the music video will release on May 14 at 6pm. The music video will also feature Sarwat Gilani.

"The US Embassy Islamabad partnered with Pakistani Cannes-nominated film director Sarmad Khoosat to produce a new song promoting Covid-19 vaccinations and booster shots,"

"The song, 'Manzil', included Mohammad Hanif as the lyricist and Shamsher Rana, Varqa Faraid, Nimra Gilani and Ali Hamdani as producers and composers. Vocals were provided by internationally renowned singer Atif Aslam and Coke Studio sensation Shae Gill."

Ever since the tease has been released, the Sang e Mah actor and the Pasooir star's massive fan following have taken to Twitter to express their delight 

Merub Ali and Zara Noor Abbas spotted enjoying ... 04:30 PM | 31 Mar, 2022

'Pasoori' hitmaker Shae Gill has been propelled to unprecedented fame with her debut song and now after getting thrust ...

More From This Category
Saba Qamar finally discloses her wedding plans
08:19 PM | 12 May, 2022
Aamir Khan's daughter celebrating birthday in ...
08:42 PM | 12 May, 2022
Aamir Liaquat reacts after his obscene videos go ...
08:30 PM | 11 May, 2022
Humaima Malick and Zahid Ahmed share their two ...
09:55 PM | 11 May, 2022
Mehwish Hayat proves to be the queen of sass in ...
09:24 PM | 11 May, 2022
Ali Gul Pir’s parody of Hira and Mani goes viral
08:55 PM | 11 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Manzil' - Atif Aslam and Shae Gill to collaborate for new song
07:34 PM | 12 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr