'Manzil' - Atif Aslam and Shae Gill to collaborate for new song
Music buffs are ecstatic with the news of superstar Atif Aslam and Coke Studio breakout star Shae Gill's pairing up for an upcoming song.
Titled Manzil, Aslam and Gill's latest offering will be promoting Covid vaccinations and needless to say, the expectation from the upcoming song have already skyrocketed.
The teaser for the song was posted on the US Embassy Pakistan's YouTube channel on May 11. It revealed that the music video will release on May 14 at 6pm. The music video will also feature Sarwat Gilani.
"The US Embassy Islamabad partnered with Pakistani Cannes-nominated film director Sarmad Khoosat to produce a new song promoting Covid-19 vaccinations and booster shots,"
"The song, 'Manzil', included Mohammad Hanif as the lyricist and Shamsher Rana, Varqa Faraid, Nimra Gilani and Ali Hamdani as producers and composers. Vocals were provided by internationally renowned singer Atif Aslam and Coke Studio sensation Shae Gill."
Ever since the tease has been released, the Sang e Mah actor and the Pasooir star's massive fan following have taken to Twitter to express their delight
Atif Aslam and Shae gill together?!! Holy moly bhaisahab pic.twitter.com/hDgZd1iUTH— parthianhamesha (@Anantxtara) May 12, 2022
we're getting shaegill X atif aslam, oh my goodness!! a collab i never knew i needed ???????? pic.twitter.com/IjwqSP6fxO— laraib (@itslarayx) May 11, 2022
