Search

PakistanTop News

Supreme Court turns down plea seeking full court bench for trials of civilians in military courts

Web Desk 01:15 PM | 2 Aug, 2023
Supreme Court turns down plea seeking full court bench for trials of civilians in military courts
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan has turned down a plea seeking the formation of full court bench to hear a set of pleas challenging the trials of civilians in military courts.

Bench spearheaded by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha A. Malik announced the reserved verdict.

In the verdict, CJP Bandial stated that full court is not available till September due to summer vacations.

The country’s top judge expressed hope that civilians would not be tried till the conclusion of the ongoing case and cited engagements of the judges who are being affected by this case.

CJP Bandial maintained that a full court was formed by dissolving other benches on two occasions earlier.

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan as the government decided to try the suspects accused of attacking military installations under military laws.

Sharif led government decided to hold military trials of those found guilty of damaging and attacking military installations,

Amid the debate on civilian trial in army courts, PTI Chairman, former chief justice, estranged PPP leaders and some civil society members, moved apex court to declare the military trials unconstitutional.

'Sold gifts through my military secretary,' Imran Khan tells judge at Toshakhana case hearing

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

'Sold gifts through my military secretary,' Imran Khan tells judge at Toshakhana case hearing

11:11 PM | 1 Aug, 2023

SC resumes hearing of pleas against civilians’ trial in military courts

12:48 PM | 1 Aug, 2023

Bilawal Bhutto touches down in UAE

01:00 PM | 30 Jul, 2023

Pakistan, Australia agree to expand military cooperation

12:19 PM | 28 Jul, 2023

Court fines Punjab IGP, home secretary for dereliction in Parvez Elahi case

11:52 AM | 27 Jul, 2023

Watch: Water bottle hurled at PTI chief during court appearance in Islamabad 

01:22 PM | 24 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Imran Khan gets no immediate relief from SC in Toshakhana case

02:39 PM | 2 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope - 2 August, 2023

08:44 AM | 2 Aug, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

During the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency was being traded at 288, with a drop of Rs0.46.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged further to settle at 287.54 in the inter-bank market, however the situation in the open market was not the same.

Money market was expecting a revival of rupee after IMF bailout, however rupee remained under pressure amid huge demand for greenback as the government ended all restrictions on imports under IMF plan.

More to follow... 

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 2, 2023

PKR 222,100Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,420.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (2 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Karachi PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Islamabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Peshawar PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Quetta PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Sialkot PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Attock PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Gujranwala PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Jehlum PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Multan PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Bahawalpur PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Gujrat PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Nawabshah PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Chakwal PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Hyderabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Nowshehra PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Sargodha PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Faisalabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665
Mirpur PKR 222,100 PKR 2,665

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: