Supreme Court turns down plea seeking full court bench for trials of civilians in military courts

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan has turned down a plea seeking the formation of full court bench to hear a set of pleas challenging the trials of civilians in military courts.

Bench spearheaded by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha A. Malik announced the reserved verdict.

In the verdict, CJP Bandial stated that full court is not available till September due to summer vacations.

The country’s top judge expressed hope that civilians would not be tried till the conclusion of the ongoing case and cited engagements of the judges who are being affected by this case.

CJP Bandial maintained that a full court was formed by dissolving other benches on two occasions earlier.

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan as the government decided to try the suspects accused of attacking military installations under military laws.

Sharif led government decided to hold military trials of those found guilty of damaging and attacking military installations,

Amid the debate on civilian trial in army courts, PTI Chairman, former chief justice, estranged PPP leaders and some civil society members, moved apex court to declare the military trials unconstitutional.