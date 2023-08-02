Makkah’s Deputy Emir takes part in washing of Holy Kaaba  

MAKKAH – The Deputy Emir of Makkah, Prince Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdel Aziz, led the ceremonial cleaning of the Holy Kaaba, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.
Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, the chief of the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, along with other officials, welcomed the Emir at the Grand Mosque.
This event involves the traditional annual cleansing of the Kaaba. During this ritual, participants utilise a cloth soaked in a mixture of Zamzam water, rose water, and other fragrances to clean the walls of the sacred structure.
In anticipation of the cleaning procedure, the General Presidency had already raised the lower portion of the kiswa, a protective covering for the Kaaba. Additionally, a virtual exhibition was organised to showcase the instruments used in the Kaaba's cleansing process. This initiative aims to enhance the experience of worshippers who visit the holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah to offer their prayers.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency was being traded at 288, with a drop of Rs0.46.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged further to settle at 287.54 in the inter-bank market, however the situation in the open market was not the same.
Money market was expecting a revival of rupee after IMF bailout, however rupee remained under pressure amid huge demand for greenback as the government ended all restrictions on imports under IMF plan.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
