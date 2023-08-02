Makkah’s Deputy Emir takes part in washing of Holy Kaaba  

MAKKAH – The Deputy Emir of Makkah, Prince Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdel Aziz, led the ceremonial cleaning of the Holy Kaaba, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, the chief of the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, along with other officials, welcomed the Emir at the Grand Mosque.

This event involves the traditional annual cleansing of the Kaaba. During this ritual, participants utilise a cloth soaked in a mixture of Zamzam water, rose water, and other fragrances to clean the walls of the sacred structure.

In anticipation of the cleaning procedure, the General Presidency had already raised the lower portion of the kiswa, a protective covering for the Kaaba. Additionally, a virtual exhibition was organised to showcase the instruments used in the Kaaba's cleansing process. This initiative aims to enhance the experience of worshippers who visit the holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah to offer their prayers.