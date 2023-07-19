Kaaba gets new Kiswa draped with 120kg of gold, silver threads (VIDEO)

MAKKAH – The cloth of the Holy Kaaba has been replaced by the staff of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet Mosque in accordance with the annual tradition.
Clips being shared online show that workers took down the old Kiswa and then put a new one in place.
As Muslim rings into the next Islamic year 1445, officials at the Grand Mosque supervised the annual process of replacing the Kiswa.
#VIDEO: Security personnel carrying the new Kaaba Kiswa (the black cloth covering the Kaaba) to begin the process of replacing it pic.twitter.com/rS53E96Tzd— Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) July 18, 2023
Kiswa changing process involves removing the golden rings fastening the kiswa to the Kaaba, covering Islam’s holiest site in its new cover, and then removing the old cover.
???? Le moment où la #Kiswa (étoffe de soie noire) de la Kaaba ???? a été changée par la nouvelle comme le veut la tradition chaque année la nuit du 1er #Muharram. pic.twitter.com/n65Vd4iUzg— Saudi News FR (@SaudiNewsFR) July 18, 2023
More than a hundred skilled craftspeople worked on producing the 56 pieces of Kiswa which was made using 120 kilograms of gold thread and 100 kilograms of silver.
Every year, the old Kiswah is removed and cut into small pieces that are then distributed to certain individuals and organizations around the globe.
Some historians believe that the Kiswa was first used when the fourth-century Yemeni King Tubba instructed the leaders of (the) Jurhum tribe to maintain its purgation and make a door and a key for it, and since then, it has become a distinguishable feature of Holy Kaaba.
KARACHI – Pakistan rupee managed to recover slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday after three sessions of negative trajectory.
During intra-day trading, the local currency gained 54 paisas in value against the greenback. Data shared by forex dealers suggest dollar was currently hovering at Rs282.50.
On Tuesday, US Dollar delivered another blow to the Pakistani rupee and the embattled rupee moved down by as much as Rs3.78 against the USD.
PKR faced blows against the greenback for the third consecutive session despite foreign exchange inflows subsided.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,600 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Karachi
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Quetta
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Attock
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Multan
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.