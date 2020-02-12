Japanese man, 112, crowned World's Oldest Man
09:32 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
Share
TOKYO – A 112-year-old Japanese man has been crowned the world's oldest male, claiming that smiling is the key to longevity.
Chitetsu Watanabe, who was born on March 5, 1907 in Niigata, north of Tokyo, was officially given the title at his nursing home in the city, Guinness World Records said Wednesday.
Congratulations to Japan's Chitetsu Watanabe who has been confirmed as the world’s oldest man living at 112 years old > https://t.co/rSAz65nIl1pic.twitter.com/G7BVIy1o0y— GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) February 12, 2020
The previous record holder, Masazo Nonaka, also Japanese, died last month at 112 years and 266 days.
- World’s biggest mobile show MWC 2020 cancelled owing to Coronavirus ...02:34 PM | 13 Feb, 2020
- DI Khan: At least two terrorists killed in CTD operation12:16 PM | 13 Feb, 2020
-
- SC directs LHC to conclude Model Town carnage case in three months11:26 AM | 13 Feb, 2020
- IHC bans physical punishment in educational institutions10:43 AM | 13 Feb, 2020
- Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first ...10:26 AM | 13 Feb, 2020
- Spiritual musical evening to promote the message of peace, love and ...07:39 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone begins WWE training02:06 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019