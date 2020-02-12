Japanese man, 112, crowned World's Oldest Man
Associated Press of Pakistan
09:32 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
Japanese man, 112, crowned World's Oldest Man
Share

TOKYO –  A 112-year-old Japanese man has been crowned the world's oldest male, claiming that smiling is the key to longevity.

Chitetsu Watanabe, who was born on March 5, 1907 in Niigata, north of Tokyo, was officially given the title at his nursing home in the city, Guinness World Records said Wednesday.

The previous record holder, Masazo Nonaka, also Japanese, died last month at 112 years and 266 days.

More From This Category
Japanese man, 112, crowned World's Oldest Man
09:32 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
'Stalker' sets woman on fire in India
10:22 PM | 10 Feb, 2020
Pangolin 'a potential link for Coronavirus spread'
08:10 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
Woman cuts off groom’s genitals in Faisalabad
09:11 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
‘Anyone who kills Trump will receive $3m ...
05:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2020
India blows up luxury high-rises over ...
11:13 AM | 12 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
10 restaurants in Lahore for a romantic date on V-day
12:08 PM | 13 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr