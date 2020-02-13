Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan due in Pakistan today
ISLAMABAD - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is arriving in Islamabad today on a two-day visit to Pakistan.
President Erdogan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising cabinet members and senior government officials besides heads and CEOs of leading Turkish corporations.
During the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Erdogan will have one-on-one meeting, after which they will co-chair the 6th Session of the Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council in the joint cabinet format.
At the conclusion of the session, a Joint Declaration will be signed. A number of important agreements and MoUs are also expected to be signed during the visit. The two leaders will have a joint press stakeout.
President Erdogan will also address a Joint Session of Parliament of Pakistan.
President Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address the Pakistan-Turkey Business and Investment Forum which brings together leading investors and business-people from both sides.
Turkey supports the cause of self-determination for the people of India-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.
The visit of President Erdogan will prove to be another significant milestone in further deepening and broadening of the flourishing Pakistan-Turkey strategic partnership.
Meanwhile, talking to Anadolu Agency Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mustafa Yurdakul said that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Islamabad would be a historic event and major step towards exemplary bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries, the Radio Pakistan reported.
He said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is at a completion level and Turkey is interested in being a part of special economic zones, which will be established under the project.
