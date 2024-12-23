Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Minahil Malik drops Bombshell in comeback to social media after Video Leak Scandal

LAHORE – Controversial TikTok star Minahil Malik made a stunning return to social media, months after her lewd videos stirred outrage online.

In a post on Instagram, Minahil opened up about the difficult times she faced after her personal videos were leaked online, which sparked widespread backlash and criticism. The controversy even led to her disappearance from the public eye.

The social media sensation expressed frustration over how Pakistanis defined her by a single incident, neglecting her ‘true character’. She said people make mistakes all the time, but everyone point guns at me only on mine without understanding who I am”.

Despite the massive trolling and harassment, Minahil revealed that support of her fans played a significant role in her decision to return. “I’m back, not because of others, but because I’ve grown stronger through this experience,” she added.

She further mentioned that she is no longer affected by societal judgments, and added that she is stronger now and no longer affected by baseless criticism.

Her return has been welcomed by her followers, many of whom praised her resilience and growth. Her words resonated deeply with fans, reflecting a newfound determination to rise above the negativity that once overshadowed her. She ended her post by thanking those who continued to support her through the toughest period of her life.

Minahil Malik Video Leak

Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik made headlines this Ocotber and her searches on Google and social sites soared across borders in India and parts of world after the video leak scandal.

The leaked video, which allegedly shows Malik and her boyfriend in an intimate moment, sparked controversy and raised her visibility. Related search terms like “Pakistani HD video” and “Pakistani Viral MMS” also saw significant spikes. Public opinion is divided, with some defending her and others speculating the leak may be a publicity stunt.

TikToker Minahil Malik stuns everyone with her new Viral Video

