PML-N digital removes election poll from Twitter after majority voted in favour of Imran Khan-led PTI

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz supremo and former premier Nawaz Sharif has returned to his homeland after years in self-imposed exile and now his key challenge is to establish himself and his party as viable options to replace Imran Khan and PTI, who is apparently popular despite massive crackdown.

Several parties are running digital campaigns to boost party image, and the PML-N digital team conducted a poll on the microblogging site on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the upcoming 2024 general elections on Tuesday.

In a surprising event for PML-N, 81 percent voted in favour of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Imran Khan. Less than 5 percent picked Nawaz-led PML-N, 2 percent opted for PPP, and 1 percent supported other political parties.

The Twitter poll results sparked frenzy among fans of former cricket star, who then started sharing screenshots of the poll and to avoid humiliation and trolling, PML-N team removed poll.

Pakistan, a country of 240 million, is a polarised nation facing overlapping security, economic and political crises ahead of elections pushed back to Feb next year, with PML-N chief leading candidatre for premiership while his rival Imran Khan remained behind bars.

Khan, 83, remains in jail for three months now as authorities investigate charges that he had revealed state secrets from cipher after his ouster. He is facing more than 150 cases, including charges ranging from terrorism, contempt of court, blasphemy, inciting masses, and was given a three-year sentence on corruption charges.