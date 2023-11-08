Mahira Khan sets temperature high with sizzling beach photoshoot

Top Pakistani actor and model Mahira Khan has been winning hearts of fans with her stunning looks and outstanding skills.

The Raees star is popularly known for her stellar acting and a huge fan and is equally loved for her fashionista looks and wardrobe choices. She is also a wanderlust who continues to delight fans with striking pictures from foreign vacations.

Khan again set the internet ablaze through sizzling beach pictures of herself as she aced facial expressions.

The diva was spotted wearing a cool button-down shirt with a white camisole, and the pictures were no less than a delight for internet users.

Last month, Khan, and Salim Karim tied the knot in a destination wedding ceremony, which was held in the resort town of Bhurban.