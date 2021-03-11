Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas all set to host Oscars 2021
Share
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been on the Hollywood and Bollywood radar ever since their wedding became public.
This time the couple have yet again grabbed headlines as they gear up to present the Oscar nominations on this year's Academy Awards.
The lovebirds were named the presenters for the 93rd Oscars Nominations on March 15, to announce the nominations in all 23 Academy Award categories.
Turning to her Instagram official handle, Chopra shared the news as she jumped on TikTok’s “tell me without telling me” bandwagon.
"Hey @theacademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, love you @nickjonas!” she joked.
View this post on Instagram
“We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on youtube.com/Oscars,” she wrote.
The couple tied the knot in a fairytale-like wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Just over a year after their nuptials, they’ve landed a deal to produce a series based on wedding planning. Additionally, they teamed up with Amazon Studios, taking up the role of executive producers for an unscripted series.
Priyanka Chopra hopes for harmony between ... 03:50 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra is hoping for harmony between India and Pakistan, years after she caught flak over her ...
- PML-N senator claims 'key institutions' pressurizing to support PTI's ...08:29 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
-
-
- Leading eye surgeon approaches Pakistan Army, Sindh Police against ...06:54 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
- PM Imran nominates KP’s Mirza Mohammad Afridi for deputy Senate ...06:36 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
-
- Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in first post-baby makeover02:41 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
- Aiman Khan lands in hot waters after her advice to Mawra Hocane02:25 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021