Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas all set to host Oscars 2021

07:30 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been on the Hollywood and Bollywood radar ever since their wedding became public.

This time the couple have yet again grabbed headlines as they gear up to present the Oscar nominations on this year's Academy Awards.

The lovebirds were named the presenters for the 93rd Oscars Nominations on March 15, to announce the nominations in all 23 Academy Award categories.

Turning to her Instagram official handle, Chopra shared the news as she jumped on TikTok’s “tell me without telling me” bandwagon.

"Hey @theacademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, love you @nickjonas!” she joked.

“We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on youtube.com/Oscars,” she wrote.

The couple tied the knot in a fairytale-like wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.  Just over a year after their nuptials, they’ve landed a deal to produce a series based on wedding planning. Additionally, they teamed up with Amazon Studios, taking up the role of executive producers for an unscripted series.

