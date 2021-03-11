Prince William responds to Meghan-Harry's racism accusations
Web Desk
07:51 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
Prince William responds to Meghan-Harry's racism accusations
Share

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey has been promisingly explosive that has potentially shaken the monarchy to its core.

Prince William responded to the allegations saying that the royals are not racist as he replied about Meghan and Harry's revelations that one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie’s skin might be.

Coming forth defending the Britsh royals, Duke of Cambridge responding that he has not yet spoken to his brother Harry, but will do so very soon. 

The Duke was visiting a school in Stratford alongside his wife Kate Middleton when a reporter asked him, "Is the royal family a racist family, sir?"

He replied, "We're very much not a racist family."

The royal prince was then asked whether he has spoken to his brother since the Oprah interview, to which he replied, "No, I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do."

Meghan - Harry interview was watched by 12.4 million viewers in Britain and 17.1 million in the United States.

It has proved divisive among the British with a majority believing it showed how outdated and intolerant the institution was while some decried it as a self-serving attack that royals did not deserve.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reveal gender of ... 04:30 PM | 8 Mar, 2021

The most talked-about interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey has been promisingly explosive ...

More From This Category
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas all set to host ...
07:30 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in first ...
02:41 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
Aiman Khan lands in hot waters after her advice ...
02:25 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
Shahbaz Shigri sends birthday love to Aima Baig
10:06 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
This fun banter between Mahira Khan and Sheheryar ...
11:10 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
Aamir Khan and Elli Avram's Har Funn Maula sets ...
06:04 PM | 10 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas all set to host Oscars 2021
07:30 PM | 11 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr